Firefighters called to two woodland fires in the Peak District in two days - as campfire starts blaze
Firefighters from Crich Fire Station were called to reports of a Woodland fire in Holloway at 7.30 am this morning (Wednesday, August 13).
The blaze, which had spread from a campfire, was the second woodland fire reported in Holloway in just two days.
Following the incident, Derbyshire Fire and Rescue Service (DFRS) has issued an appeal to the public amid heatwave.
A DFRS spokesperson said: “Fires in the open can quickly spread when the weather is warm and the ground is dry.
“If you're heading out to enjoy the current spell of sunshine, please remember to act responsibly and follow our advice.
"Don’t light camp or wild fires, keep the BBQs at home, pack a picnic instead, dispose of cigarettes responsibly and always take your rubbish with you.”