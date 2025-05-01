Firefighters called to tackle burning car near Derbyshire town – providing update on investigation into incident

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Firefighters were called to the scene of an incident near a Derbyshire town – discovering a burning car once they arrived.

At 12:24pm on Wednesday, April 30, a fire crew from Dronfield Station were called to a car fire on Sicklebrook Lane in Coal Aston, near Dronfield.

A Derbyshire Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said: “Firefighters wearing breathing apparatus used a hose reel jet to extinguish the fire and dampened down the area. No injuries have been reported.

“The crew left the scene at 1.08pm and handed over to the responsible person. A fire investigation has determined the most likely cause of the blaze to be accidental.”