Firefighters battle major blaze at Derbyshire recycling centre through the night
Eight fire engines and an aerial ladder platform were sent to deal with a fire at the recycling centre on Crompton Road in Ilkeston, which broke out at 8.30pm on Tuesdday (April 15)
Residents have been urged to keep windows and doors closed if they can see or smell smoke and drivers urged to avoid the area.
Rescue teams have now scaled the incident back, with firefighters and four fire engines, a support appliance and an aerial ladder platform all working at the incident this mornimg
Police have closed off roads near the site, with Crompton Road partially blocked both ways from Hallam Fields Road to Merlin Way.
