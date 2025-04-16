Firefighters battle major blaze at Derbyshire recycling centre through the night

Phil Bramley
By Phil Bramley

Editor, Derbyshire Times

Published 16th Apr 2025, 07:34 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Firefighters have been battling a major blaze at a Derbyshire recycling centre through the night

Eight fire engines and an aerial ladder platform were sent to deal with a fire at the recycling centre on Crompton Road in Ilkeston, which broke out at 8.30pm on Tuesdday (April 15)

Residents have been urged to keep windows and doors closed if they can see or smell smoke and drivers urged to avoid the area.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Rescue teams have now scaled the incident back, with firefighters and four fire engines, a support appliance and an aerial ladder platform all working at the incident this mornimg

Police have closed off roads near the site, with Crompton Road partially blocked both ways from Hallam Fields Road to Merlin Way.

Related topics:DerbyshireResidents

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1855
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice