Firefighters attend as toilets in popular Derbyshire park set on fire

Fire crews have been called to reports of a fire in Poolsbrook Country Park.

Firefighters from Staveley were called to a fire at Poolsbrook Country Park in Staveley at 8.48 pm yesterday (Thursday, May 8).

Upon arrival, the crew discovered a fire in a toilet block.

Firefighters wearing breathing apparatus used one hose reel jet to extinguish the fire.

An investigation concluded the most likely cause of the fire to be deliberate and Derbyshire Constabulary have been informed.

Derbyshire police have been approached for a comment.