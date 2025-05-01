Fire service issues update on major Peak District blaze that engulfed moorland near Derbyshire reservoir
On Wednesday, April 30, emergency services were called to the scene of a large wildfire near Errwood Reservoir in the Goyt Valley area.
At the height of the incident, 10 fire engines from Derbyshire and Cheshire were deployed to bring the blaze under control - and Derbyshire Fire & Rescue Service (DFRS) have now issued an update on their efforts.
A DFRS spokesperson said: “Firefighters from Derbyshire and Cheshire have worked incredibly hard in tough conditions over the last 24 hours supported by United Utilities, Peak District National Park rangers, Derby Mountain Rescue Team, local farmers and gamekeepers to tackle the moorland fire near Errwoor Reservoir in the Goyt Valley.
“Working with partners to bring the incident to the most effective and efficient conclusion, the fire is now surrounded.
“Crews are continuing to work on deep seated hotspots of fire in the tree plantation and are damping down smoldering areas of the moorland.”
