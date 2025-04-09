Fire service issues update on fatal Derbyshire plane crash that saw air ambulance and crews from across county called to scene

By Tom Hardwick

Trainee reporter

Published 9th Apr 2025, 10:17 BST
The fire service have issued an update on a plane crash that sadly claimed two lives in Derbyshire – with an air ambulance and firefighters from across the county being deployed to the scene of the incident.

Derbyshire Fire & Rescue Service (DFRS) was called to a light aircraft crash at Darley Moor racetrack at 11.25am on Tuesday, April 8.

A DFRS spokesperson said: “Firefighters from Ashbourne, Wirksworth, Nottingham Road, Staveley and Staffordshire’s Uttoxeter attended the scene.

“Colleagues from Derbyshire Constabulary, East Midlands Ambulance Service and The Air Ambulance Service were also in attendance.

Fire crews from across Derbyshire were called to the scene of the crash.Fire crews from across Derbyshire were called to the scene of the crash.
“Sadly, two men on board the aircraft were confirmed deceased on scene. DFRS would like to extend the thoughts and sympathy of everyone in the Service to the family and friends of the deceased at this distressing time.

“The Air Accidents Investigation Branch has launched an investigation into the incident.”

