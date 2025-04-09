Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The fire service have issued an update on a plane crash that sadly claimed two lives in Derbyshire – with an air ambulance and firefighters from across the county being deployed to the scene of the incident.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Derbyshire Fire & Rescue Service (DFRS) was called to a light aircraft crash at Darley Moor racetrack at 11.25am on Tuesday, April 8.

A DFRS spokesperson said: “Firefighters from Ashbourne, Wirksworth, Nottingham Road, Staveley and Staffordshire’s Uttoxeter attended the scene.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Colleagues from Derbyshire Constabulary, East Midlands Ambulance Service and The Air Ambulance Service were also in attendance.

Fire crews from across Derbyshire were called to the scene of the crash.

“Sadly, two men on board the aircraft were confirmed deceased on scene. DFRS would like to extend the thoughts and sympathy of everyone in the Service to the family and friends of the deceased at this distressing time.

“The Air Accidents Investigation Branch has launched an investigation into the incident.”