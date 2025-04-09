Fire service issues update on fatal Derbyshire plane crash that saw air ambulance and crews from across county called to scene
Derbyshire Fire & Rescue Service (DFRS) was called to a light aircraft crash at Darley Moor racetrack at 11.25am on Tuesday, April 8.
A DFRS spokesperson said: “Firefighters from Ashbourne, Wirksworth, Nottingham Road, Staveley and Staffordshire’s Uttoxeter attended the scene.
“Colleagues from Derbyshire Constabulary, East Midlands Ambulance Service and The Air Ambulance Service were also in attendance.
“Sadly, two men on board the aircraft were confirmed deceased on scene. DFRS would like to extend the thoughts and sympathy of everyone in the Service to the family and friends of the deceased at this distressing time.
“The Air Accidents Investigation Branch has launched an investigation into the incident.”
