Fire service issues update on Derbyshire blaze that saw crews from 13 stations deployed to the scene
Firefighters were called to the commercial premises on Taylor Lane, Loscoe – at 11.58am on Tuesday, July 30.
Crews from across Derbyshire and Nottinghamshire attended the fire – supported by two aerial ladder platforms, the command support unit and the welfare unit.
One dog was rescued from the building and administered oxygen by fire crews at the scene.
Firefighters wearing breathing apparatus used main jets and hose reel jets to extinguish the fire, which began in the yard of the site and spread to the building.
An investigation into the cause of the blaze has determined the most likely cause to be accidental, due to the use of a brazier close to combustible materials.
Crews in attendance were from Heanor, Ripley, Alfreton, Chesterfield, Crich, Belper, Clay Cross, Matlock and Ascot – along with firefighters from Eastwood, Ashfield, Stockhill and Hucknall in Nottinghamshire.
