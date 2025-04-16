Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The fire service has issued an update on a major blaze at a recycling centre in Derbyshire – with crews from across the county spending almost 12 hours tackling the incident.

Derbyshire Fire and Rescue Service (DFRS) has confirmed that their investigation into the cause of a fire at a recycling centre on Crompton Road, Ilkeston has determined the most likely cause to be a discarded battery left in the recycling waste.

A DFRS spokesperson said: “Emergency services were called to the incident at the Crompton Road recycling centre at 8.23pm on Tuesday, April 15. Derbyshire firefighters from Ilkeston, Long Eaton, Ascot Drive, Notts Road, Heanor, Clay Cross, Melbourne, Alfreton, Belper, Long Eaton, Chesterfield, Crich, and Wirksworth attended.

“They were assisted by Nottinghamshire and Staffordshire stations, including Eastwood, Stockhill, Ashfield and Edwinstowe and Burton On Trent.

Fire crews from across Derbyshire were called to tackle the blaze.

“Crews worked hard through the night using eight fire engines, an aerial ladder platform and high-volume pumps to extinguish the fire and prevent its spread.

“Firefighters left the scene at 7.37am today (Wednesday 16 April) and returned at midday to reinspect the premises.”

DFRS has issued the following safety advice for those disposing of batteries, to help reduce the risk of fire:

There are risks if Lithium-ion batteries are not disposed of correctly.

Proper disposal avoids damage or puncture by heavy machinery during transport or processing, which may lead to fires.

If a battery looks to be damaged, cease using it immediately. Signs of battery damage could include swelling or bulging, leaking, overheating, strong odours, colour change, extreme heat, change in shape, or unusual sounds (e.g popping or hissing).

Be sure to dispose of the battery in the correct manner if you see any signs of damage.

If a lithium battery ever emits something that looks like smoke call the fire service immediately – as this is a highly flammable vapour cloud.

Do not touch leaking or damaged batteries without the use of the correct PPE and clean up any spilled material carefully. If safe to do so, remove the device away from anything that can catch fire (or move it outside three metres from your building).