Fire service issue update on blaze in Derbyshire town that saw crews from across county deployed to scene
Emergency services were called to a fire that had engulfed a disused barn on Coach Road, Ripley – at 2.13pm on Monday, March 17.
A Derbyshire Fire & Rescue Service spokesperson said: “Firefighters from Alfreton, Ripley, Crich, Kingsway, Nottingham Road and Nottinghamshire’s Eastwood station attended the incident. Derbyshire Constabulary were also in attendance.
“Upon arrival, fire crews were met with a single-storey barn well alight. Fire crews wearing breathing apparatus used one hose reel jet and two main jets to extinguish the fire. Firefighting operations were scaled back at around 3.40pm before ceasing at 5.00pm.
“A reinspection of the site was later carried out by firefighters from Ripley and the stop message was received shortly after 8.00pm. The incident has been left with police.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.