Fire service issue update on blaze in Derbyshire town that saw crews from across county deployed to scene

Derbyshire Fire & Rescue Service have issued an update on a blaze that was tackled by crews from across the county earlier this week.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Emergency services were called to a fire that had engulfed a disused barn on Coach Road, Ripley – at 2.13pm on Monday, March 17.

A Derbyshire Fire & Rescue Service spokesperson said: “Firefighters from Alfreton, Ripley, Crich, Kingsway, Nottingham Road and Nottinghamshire’s Eastwood station attended the incident. Derbyshire Constabulary were also in attendance.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Upon arrival, fire crews were met with a single-storey barn well alight. Fire crews wearing breathing apparatus used one hose reel jet and two main jets to extinguish the fire. Firefighting operations were scaled back at around 3.40pm before ceasing at 5.00pm.

“A reinspection of the site was later carried out by firefighters from Ripley and the stop message was received shortly after 8.00pm. The incident has been left with police.”