Fire service issue update on blaze at pub in Derbyshire town – which saw five crews deployed to scene

Emergency services were called to a fire at Hogarths on South Street, Ilkeston – attending the incident at 2.32pm on Wednesday, March 19.

A Derbyshire Fire & Rescue Service spokesperson said: “Firefighters from Ilkeston, Heanor and Ascot Drive (with the aerial ladder platform) attended the incident, alongside Nottinghamshire’s Stapleford and West Bridgford stations. Derbyshire Constabulary were also in attendance.

“Upon arrival, fire crews located a fire in the roof space of the premises. Firefighters wearing breathing apparatus used one hose reel jet and the aerial ladder platform to extinguish the fire.

“The final fire crews left the scene at 6.35pm, with firefighters from Ilkeston later returning to carry out a reinspection. The stop message was received at 9.30pm.

“An investigation into the cause of the fire has determined the most likely cause to be accidental due to a naked flame igniting combustible materials.”

In a post on their Facebook page, a spokesperson for Hogarths said: “Yesterday, a fire broke out at Hogarths Ilkeston. Thankfully, everyone was evacuated safely, and we are incredibly grateful for the swift response of the emergency services.

“At this stage, we are still assessing the full impact, but please rest assured that we will reopen as soon as possible. We appreciate your support and patience during this time.

We’ll keep you updated here on our social media with any further news. Thank you for your understanding, and we look forward to welcoming you back soon.”

1 . Ilkeston pub fire The blaze broke out yesterday afternoon at a pub in Ilkeston. Photo: Derbyshire Fire & Rescue Service Photo Sales