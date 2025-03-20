Fire service issue update on blaze at pub in Derbyshire town – which saw five crews deployed to scene

By Tom Hardwick

Trainee reporter

Published 20th Mar 2025, 11:55 BST
An investigation has been carried out into a blaze at a Derbyshire town centre pub – which was tackled by fire crews from across the county.

Emergency services were called to a fire at Hogarths on South Street, Ilkeston – attending the incident at 2.32pm on Wednesday, March 19.

A Derbyshire Fire & Rescue Service spokesperson said: “Firefighters from Ilkeston, Heanor and Ascot Drive (with the aerial ladder platform) attended the incident, alongside Nottinghamshire’s Stapleford and West Bridgford stations. Derbyshire Constabulary were also in attendance.

“Upon arrival, fire crews located a fire in the roof space of the premises. Firefighters wearing breathing apparatus used one hose reel jet and the aerial ladder platform to extinguish the fire.

“The final fire crews left the scene at 6.35pm, with firefighters from Ilkeston later returning to carry out a reinspection. The stop message was received at 9.30pm.

“An investigation into the cause of the fire has determined the most likely cause to be accidental due to a naked flame igniting combustible materials.”

In a post on their Facebook page, a spokesperson for Hogarths said: “Yesterday, a fire broke out at Hogarths Ilkeston. Thankfully, everyone was evacuated safely, and we are incredibly grateful for the swift response of the emergency services.

“At this stage, we are still assessing the full impact, but please rest assured that we will reopen as soon as possible. We appreciate your support and patience during this time.

We’ll keep you updated here on our social media with any further news. Thank you for your understanding, and we look forward to welcoming you back soon.”

The blaze broke out yesterday afternoon at a pub in Ilkeston.

1. Ilkeston pub fire

The blaze broke out yesterday afternoon at a pub in Ilkeston. Photo: Derbyshire Fire & Rescue Service

Photo Sales
Fire crews from across Derbyshire and Nottinghamshire were called to attend the incident.

2. Ilkeston pub fire

Fire crews from across Derbyshire and Nottinghamshire were called to attend the incident. Photo: Derbyshire Fire & Rescue Service

Photo Sales
Related topics:DerbyshireEmergency services
News you can trust since 1855
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice