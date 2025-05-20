Firefighters have carried out an inspection after a major blaze at a Derbyshire recycling centre.

Emergency services were called to an incident at Wilshee Way, Swadlincote following a 999 call on Sunday, May 18.

Derbyshire firefighters from Swadlincote, Kingsway, Ashbourne, Ascot Drive, Nottingham Road, Long Eaton, Chesterfield, Heanor, Crich, Belper, Ilkeston, and Clay Cross stations attended the scene.

They were supported by crews from Staffordshire's Burton On Trent and Lichfield stations, and Leicestershire's Ashby-de-la-Zouch and Coalville stations.

An Aerial Ladder Platform was used to spray water deep into the fire from above and firefighters were assisted by the site owners, who used their own machinery to help separate the burning debris.

On arrival, crews found a large waste refuse fire measuring 50m by 50m. Firefighters made use of several fire engines, five main jets, and two water carriers to surround the fire and stop its spread.

One male casualty suffered smoke inhalation and East Midlands Ambulance Service was called to the scene for support. Firefighters provided first aid while waiting for the ambulance.

All crews with the exception of Long Eaton and Ilkeston remained at the scene until the early hours of the Monday morning (May, 19 ) to control the fire and bring the incident to a safe conclusion. Approximately 60 tonnes of waste have been extinguished.

An investigation into the cause of the fire at the recycling centre has been carried out and determined the most likely cause to be accidental due to a discarded lithium ion battery.