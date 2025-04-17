Fire crews called to scene of blaze at Chesterfield property – with drivers warned to avoid area and residents urged to close windows

By Tom Hardwick

Trainee reporter

Published 17th Apr 2025, 16:49 BST
Derbyshire Fire & Rescue Service have deployed several fire engines to tackle a blaze in Chesterfield – with drivers being warned to avoid the area and residents urged to close their windows and doors.

Derbyshire Fire & Rescue Service (DFRS) currently have several fire engines and an aerial ladder platform dealing with a garage fire at a domestic property on Newbridge Street in Old Whittington, Chesterfield.

A DFRS spokesperson said: “Firefighters were called to attend the fire following a 999 call to our control room at 1.29pm.

“If you can see or smell smoke, please keep your windows and doors closed. Please avoid the area while emergency services deal with the incident. No further information is currently available.”

