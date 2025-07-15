Fire crews attend as hedge fire in Chesterfield spreads ‘very quickly’ to neighbouring garden

Firefighters were called to reports of a blaze in Walton last week.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The incident took place shortly after 1.15pm on Thursday, July 10, at a property on Walton Road when a hedge caught fire.

A witness has reported that the fire ‘spread very quickly’ to the neighbouring garden and fire crews attended.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A spokesperson for Derbyshire Fire and Rescue Service said: “At 13:15 hours on Thursday 10 July, firefighters from Staveley were called to a involving a hedge row at a property on Walton Road in Walton.

The incident took place shortly after 1.15pm on Thursday, July 10, at a property on Walton Road when a hedge caught fire.

“Two hose reel jets were used to extinguish the fire. An investigation determined the fire spread from a nearby garden fire.

“Firefighters provided the responsible person with fire safety advice and information on safe practice.”