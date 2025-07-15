Fire crews attend as hedge fire in Chesterfield spreads ‘very quickly’ to neighbouring garden
The incident took place shortly after 1.15pm on Thursday, July 10, at a property on Walton Road when a hedge caught fire.
A witness has reported that the fire ‘spread very quickly’ to the neighbouring garden and fire crews attended.
A spokesperson for Derbyshire Fire and Rescue Service said: “At 13:15 hours on Thursday 10 July, firefighters from Staveley were called to a involving a hedge row at a property on Walton Road in Walton.
“Two hose reel jets were used to extinguish the fire. An investigation determined the fire spread from a nearby garden fire.
“Firefighters provided the responsible person with fire safety advice and information on safe practice.”
