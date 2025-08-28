Fire and Rescue issue update after lorry bursts into flames on busy Chesterfield road

By Wiktoria Wrzyszcz
Published 28th Aug 2025, 11:59 BST
Updated 28th Aug 2025, 13:00 BST
Fire crews and police officers are currently in attendance at the site of a lorry fire on Chatsworth Road.

Fire crews were called to reports of a lorry on fire on Chatsworth Road in Chesterfield at 10.48 am today (Thursday, August 28).

Witnesses have reported seeing a large plume of smoke from miles away.

Chesterfield residents said that a 'burning smell' could be noticed in town.

Derbyshire Fire and Rescue Service (DFRS) and Derbyshire police officers remain at the scene.

A spokesperson for DFRS said: “Firefighters are currently dealing with a fire involving a heavy goods vehicle on Chatsworth Road in Chesterfield.

"Fire crews were mobilised to the fire from Chesterfield and Matlock, following a 999 call to control operators at 10:48 hours today.

“Derbyshire Constabulary are also in attendance.”

Fire and Rescue Service was not able to confirm if anyone has been injured at this stage.

Photo: Nathan Kelly

Photo: Nathan Kelly

Photo: James Salt

Photo: James Salt

