Fire and Rescue issue update after lorry bursts into flames on busy Chesterfield road

Fire crews were called to reports of a lorry on fire on Chatsworth Road in Chesterfield at 10.48 am today (Thursday, August 28).
Witnesses have reported seeing a large plume of smoke from miles away.
Chesterfield residents said that a 'burning smell' could be noticed in town.
Derbyshire Fire and Rescue Service (DFRS) and Derbyshire police officers remain at the scene.
A spokesperson for DFRS said: “Firefighters are currently dealing with a fire involving a heavy goods vehicle on Chatsworth Road in Chesterfield.
"Fire crews were mobilised to the fire from Chesterfield and Matlock, following a 999 call to control operators at 10:48 hours today.
“Derbyshire Constabulary are also in attendance.”
Fire and Rescue Service was not able to confirm if anyone has been injured at this stage.