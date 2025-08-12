Fire and Rescue issue update after investigation into cause of fire which damaged 1000 square metres of field in Derbyshire
Firefighters were mobilised to a fire affecting a field of crops off Mansfield Road in Hillstown, Bolsover, following a 999 call to control operators at 1.41pm on Sunday, August 10.
Dozens of firefighters from across Derbyshire and Nottinghamshire were tackling the blaze, as witnesses reported a ‘large plume of smoke’ could be seen for miles around.
A joint police and fire investigation was carried out to determine the cause of the blaze and Derbyshire Fire and Rescue Service (DFRS) have today issued an update regarding the incident.
A spokesperson for DFRS said: “Fire crews from Bolsover, Staveley, Chesterfield and Nottinghamshire’s Mansfield station attended the incident supported by a water carrier from Clay Cross.
“Four hose reel jets and onsite farm machinery were used to extinguish the fire, which involved approximately 1000 square metres of field and growing crops.
“A joint police and fire investigation concluded with the cause being undeterminable.”