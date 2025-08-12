Derbyshire Fire and Rescue have issued an update after a fire damaged 1000 square metres of field near Bolsover.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Firefighters were mobilised to a fire affecting a field of crops off Mansfield Road in Hillstown, Bolsover, following a 999 call to control operators at 1.41pm on Sunday, August 10.

Dozens of firefighters from across Derbyshire and Nottinghamshire were tackling the blaze, as witnesses reported a ‘large plume of smoke’ could be seen for miles around.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A joint police and fire investigation was carried out to determine the cause of the blaze and Derbyshire Fire and Rescue Service (DFRS) have today issued an update regarding the incident.

A large plume of smoke can be seen for miles around. Photo: Sally Kennedy

A spokesperson for DFRS said: “Fire crews from Bolsover, Staveley, Chesterfield and Nottinghamshire’s Mansfield station attended the incident supported by a water carrier from Clay Cross.

“Four hose reel jets and onsite farm machinery were used to extinguish the fire, which involved approximately 1000 square metres of field and growing crops.

“A joint police and fire investigation concluded with the cause being undeterminable.”