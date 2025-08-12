Fire and Rescue issue update after investigation into cause of fire which damaged 1000 square metres of field in Derbyshire

By Wiktoria Wrzyszcz
Published 12th Aug 2025, 17:09 BST
Derbyshire Fire and Rescue have issued an update after a fire damaged 1000 square metres of field near Bolsover.

Firefighters were mobilised to a fire affecting a field of crops off Mansfield Road in Hillstown, Bolsover, following a 999 call to control operators at 1.41pm on Sunday, August 10.

Dozens of firefighters from across Derbyshire and Nottinghamshire were tackling the blaze, as witnesses reported a ‘large plume of smoke’ could be seen for miles around.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

A joint police and fire investigation was carried out to determine the cause of the blaze and Derbyshire Fire and Rescue Service (DFRS) have today issued an update regarding the incident.

A large plume of smoke can be seen for miles around. Photo: Sally Kennedyplaceholder image
A large plume of smoke can be seen for miles around. Photo: Sally Kennedy

A spokesperson for DFRS said: “Fire crews from Bolsover, Staveley, Chesterfield and Nottinghamshire’s Mansfield station attended the incident supported by a water carrier from Clay Cross.

“Four hose reel jets and onsite farm machinery were used to extinguish the fire, which involved approximately 1000 square metres of field and growing crops.

“A joint police and fire investigation concluded with the cause being undeterminable.”

Related topics:FireDerbyshire Fire and Rescue ServiceNottinghamshireDerbyshire
News you can trust since 1855
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice