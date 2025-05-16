Explosive experts and police called to Derbyshire school after pupil brings World War 2 grenade for ‘show and tell’

A pupil brought a World War Two grenade into a Derbyshire school this morning – with explosive experts and police officers being called to attend the incident.

At 10am today (Friday May 16), Derbyshire Police were called to a school in the Ashbourne area – after a pupil came to school with a World War Two era grenade for ‘show and tell.’

A Matlock Safer Neighbourhood Team spokesperson said: “One of our school’s ‘show and tells’ was a slightly exciting one, and the teachers certainly did not expect this particular item turning up.

“A World War Two grade five hand grenade was produced by one of the students during ‘show and tell’ assembly. The quick-thinking of one of the teachers saw them take the grenade to a place of safety, out of the school and behind a substantial tree. The other teachers made sure the children were safe at the other side of the school.

Explosive experts attended and determined that the grenade was safe.

“Thanks to the Explosive Ordnance Disposal team for popping along and deeming the device safe (not active) through x-rays. We even got to see those images and were given a detailed analysis of how there was nothing that would set the grenade off.

”Just a word of guidance for parents and guardians – double check what your kids are taking to ‘show and tell’, especially when they are family heirlooms.”