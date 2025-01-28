Environment Agency issues flood alerts in Derbyshire with more rain forecast for the county

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The Environment Agency has issued flood alerts for parts of Derbyshire with more rain forecast for the county thoughout today

A flood alert, which means that flooding is possible, is in place for the River Wye in Derbyshire around Bakewell

The alert states: “River levels are forecast to rise at the Ashford river gauge as a result of further rainfall. Consequently, flooding of roads and farmland is possible. Areas most at risk are low-lying agricultural land and roads including Ashford and Bakewell areas. Further rainfall is forecast over the next 24 hours. We are closely monitoring the situation.

“Please avoid using low-lying footpaths near local watercourses and plan driving routes to avoid low-lying roads near rivers, which may be flooded.”

Stock image

Further south, another flood alert is in place on the River Trent in Derbyshire at Willington. Willington, Barrow upon Trent, Swarkestone, Bargate Lane and the access roads to Willington Meadows, the Twyford Village access road, Church Lane at Barrow, and Ingleby Lane are areas thought to be most at risk.

For the latest weather and flood updates throughout the day, visit the Derbyshire Times website.