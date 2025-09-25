Emergency services rush to popular Peak District beauty spot after urgent call as 64-year-old mountain biker injured
Kinder Mountain Rescue Team received an ‘urgent’ call from East Midlands Ambulance Service to assist a 64-year-old man who reportedly sustained a head injury and shoulder injury.
The man, who went mountain biking, went over his handlebars while riding from Edale Cross towards Barber Booth in the Peak District.
The incident took place near the top of the Jacob’s Ladder track at 2pm on Monday, September 22.
Because of the potentially critical head injury, Kinder Mountain Rescue Team deployed two members in the first response party. instead of waiting for the usual four.
More crews followed later to provide assistance to the injured biker.
The casualty received help from passers-by before being assessed by a doctor.
He was later transported to an awaiting ambulance for further treatment.
A spokesperson for Kinder Mountain Rescue Team said: “As we approached, we could see that the casualty was sat on the grassy bank, being looked after by three passing nurses and another walker.
"Our thanks to them for doing a really important job providing some pain relief and reassurance before we arrived.
“We assessed his condition and fortunately, it was not as bad as we first feared. He did not appear to have a significant head injury.
“However, he did have what looked like a dislocated shoulder and also a broken/dislocated elbow.
“As we arrived, we could see him moving his head and body as he sat.
“On assessment by our team doctor, he showed no signs of spinal injury, even though this was a risk from the mechanism of injury.
“The gentleman was extremely stoical and insisted on walking up the track to our Landrovers, rather than using our stretcher.
“Our paramedic gave him additional pain relief for the bumpy Landrover drive down to base, where he was transferred to the waiting EMAS ambulance."
Kinder Mountain Rescue Team is staffed by volunteers who give their time free of charge and is funded entirely by public donations.
Donations for Kinder Mountain Rescue can be send via a dedicated Just Giving page.