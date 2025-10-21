Emergency services called to scene of incident after car bursts into flames along busy road in Derbyshire town

Derbyshire Fire & Rescue Service (DFRS) were called to a car fire along Steep Turnpike in Matlock at 8.17am today (Tuesday, October 21).
A DFRS spokesperson said: “Firefighters wearing breathing apparatus used two hose reel jets to extinguish the fire and damp down the area.
“The driver of the vehicle sustained a minor burn to his hand and was advised by firefighters to have it checked at the local hospital. Fire crews left the scene at 8.56am and handed over to Derbyshire Police.”
The Derbyshire Times have contacted Derbyshire Police for comment.