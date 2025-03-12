Mountain Rescue, police and ambulance service were called to assist a fallen walker in the Peak District.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Members of the public alerted emergency services that they had witnessed someone falling over the edge of the face of Mam Tor at 4.47 pm on Tuesday, March 11.

Edale Mountain Rescue Team have attended after a request from Derbyshire Constabulary.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A spokesperson for Edale Mountain Rescue said: “On our arrival, a police officer had managed to get to the person 60m below the summit, and relayed the news that the person was miraculously relatively uninjured.

Edale Mountain Rescue Team set up the technical rope rescue system to raise the casualty back to the summit.

“The team technical rope rescue system was set up and a first person down was lowered to support the police officer and make people safe.

“The second team member down brought the rescue harness and a spare harness to enable crag top to raise the casualty and team member back to the summit where the person was handed over to the ambulance service for further checks and treatment. “The police officer managed to traverse to safety and made his way back to the summit with the assistance of another team member in another rescue rig. A special mention to the police officer for braving the steep slope to help the casualty.”