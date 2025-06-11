Emergency services appeal to residents as police cordon remains at scene of suspected gas explosion

Emergency services are continuing to deal with an incident in Alvaston.

Firefighters and partner agencies are working to make the scene safe to allow a joint police and fire investigation into the cause of a possible gas explosion in Alvaston to commence.

This comes after emergency services were called to reports of suspected explosion at a property in Eden Street in Derby, after 7pm yesterday (Tuesday, June 10).

A man has been taken to the hospital following the incident and an injured dog was rescued overnight by search teams and has been passed into veterinary care.

As of 3.30 pm Eden Street remains closed and emergency services have issued an appeal to residents affected by the road closure this afternoon.

A spokesperson for Derbyshire police said: “Derby City Council (DCC) will be contacting residents who are immediately affected by the incident on Eden Street over the coming hours, to discuss next steps.

“Initially, DCC is advising residents who want to leave their property to contact family or friends and take steps to contact their insurance company or landlord.

“The site is currently still cordoned off, however care providers will still have access to the site. They should approach the cordon and make themselves known to officers at the scene to be let through the cordon.”

Emergency services are working alongside Cadent, a gas distribution network, who were also called to attend the scene of the suspected explosion.

A spokesman for Cadent said: “We were called to attend an explosion in Eden Street, Alvaston, at 7:38pm last night (Tuesday 10 June).

“At the moment it is too early to speculate on the cause. We are currently working closely with the emergency services, but our priority is to make the area safe.”

Structural engineers were on the scene earlier to assess two adjoining properties that have been evacuated, while emergency planning teams are supporting the evacuated occupants of the properties.

Eden Street will remain closed until further notice. London Road and Shardlow Road remained closed overnight but have now re-opened.