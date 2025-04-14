Elderly woman rescued from car by firefighters after Chesterfield crash – with two others freed from another vehicle
Derbyshire Fire & Rescue Service (DFRS) were called to attend an incident along Baden Powell Road in Chesterfield by the East Midlands Ambulance Service (EMAS) at 1.08pm today (Monday, April 14).
A DFRS spokesperson said: “Crews from Chesterfield and Clay Cross attended along with one officer. The incident was a road-traffic collision.
“An elderly female was extricated from one vehicle. A male and a female from a second vehicle were also extricated after crews made the vehicle safe.
“All casualties were handed into the care of EMAS. Two parked vehicles were also impacted by the incident. Crews left the scene at 1.40pm.”
A Derbyshire Police spokesperson added: “One person has been taken to hospital with serious injuries and the road is blocked. Drivers are asked to avoid the area and the road will remain closed for some time.”
