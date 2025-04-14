Elderly woman rescued from car by firefighters after Chesterfield crash – with two others freed from another vehicle

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Three people, including an elderly woman, had to be rescued from vehicles by firefighters after a crash in Chesterfield – which left an individual hospitalised with serious injuries.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Derbyshire Fire & Rescue Service (DFRS) were called to attend an incident along Baden Powell Road in Chesterfield by the East Midlands Ambulance Service (EMAS) at 1.08pm today (Monday, April 14).

A DFRS spokesperson said: “Crews from Chesterfield and Clay Cross attended along with one officer. The incident was a road-traffic collision.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“An elderly female was extricated from one vehicle. A male and a female from a second vehicle were also extricated after crews made the vehicle safe.

Three people were rescued from vehicles following the crash.

“All casualties were handed into the care of EMAS. Two parked vehicles were also impacted by the incident. Crews left the scene at 1.40pm.”

A Derbyshire Police spokesperson added: “One person has been taken to hospital with serious injuries and the road is blocked. Drivers are asked to avoid the area and the road will remain closed for some time.”