Elderly walker with head injury - after a walk in the dark at popular Peak District beauty spot
Edale Mountain Rescue received a call to assist an elderly walker who had slipped on wet ground and sustained a head injury just after 9 pm on Saturday, September 7.
A W3Ws position put the walker at the bottom of Cave Dale, Castleton and a local team member was tasked to do an initial investigation.
Unfortunately, no one was found at that location. After speaking with the informant, an updated W3Ws put the casualty at the top end of Cave Dale, just below the Limestone Way.
The team were retasked to RV at Rowter Farm. The walker was found cold and wet by the initial local team member, checked over for any other injuries, and evacuated to the awaiting ambulance at Rowter Farm for further assessment and treatment.
