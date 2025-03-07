Elderly man dies after bungalow blaze in Derbyshire – with joint investigation by police and fire service underway

A man in his 70s has tragically passed away following a fire at a bungalow in Derbyshire – with an investigation into the blaze now underway.

Emergency services were called to a fire at a semi-detached bungalow on Hawtrey Gardens in Alvaston – shortly after 7.20pm on Wednesday, March 5.

A Derbyshire Fire & Rescue Service spokesperson said: “Firefighters wearing breathing apparatus entered the property and tragically, discovered the body of a man in his 70s. His family members have been made aware.

“Derbyshire Fire & Rescue Service would like to extend the thoughts and sympathy of everyone in the Service to the family and friends of the deceased at this distressing time.

“A joint police and fire investigation is currently underway. There are not thought to be any suspicious circumstances.”