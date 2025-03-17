Drivers warned of traffic after crash involving lorry and car on busy Derbyshire A-road
Motorists are set to face delays on a busy Derbyshire A-road this afternoon – following a crash between a lorry and a car.
Traffic monitoring site Inrix has reported a collision between a lorry and a car along the A38 southbound at Coxbench – close to the B6179 Derby Road.
Drivers have been warned that traffic is currently building in the area, with one lane of the A38 having been closed following the accident.
National Highways added that it expects normal traffic conditions to return along the route by 4.00pm this afternoon.