Drivers warned of rush hour delays along M1 in Derbyshire – with lane closure and queuing traffic after vehicle breaks down

By Tom Hardwick

Trainee reporter

Published 6th Nov 2024, 17:06 BST
Derbyshire drivers are set for rush hour disruption along the M1 – with traffic building and a lane closure in place this evening.

Traffic monitoring site Inrix is reporting disruption along the M1 southbound after a vehicle broke down along the route.

The incident has occurred between Junction 29, which connects the motorway to the A617 between Chesterfield and Mansfield, and J29a at Markham Vale.

One lane is currently closed along the M1 between these junctions, and traffic building – with delays of 25 minutes expected.

