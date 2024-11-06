Drivers warned of rush hour delays along M1 in Derbyshire – with lane closure and queuing traffic after vehicle breaks down
Traffic monitoring site Inrix is reporting disruption along the M1 southbound after a vehicle broke down along the route.
The incident has occurred between Junction 29, which connects the motorway to the A617 between Chesterfield and Mansfield, and J29a at Markham Vale.
One lane is currently closed along the M1 between these junctions, and traffic building – with delays of 25 minutes expected.