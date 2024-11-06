Derbyshire drivers are set for rush hour disruption along the M1 – with traffic building and a lane closure in place this evening.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Traffic monitoring site Inrix is reporting disruption along the M1 southbound after a vehicle broke down along the route.

The incident has occurred between Junction 29, which connects the motorway to the A617 between Chesterfield and Mansfield, and J29a at Markham Vale.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

One lane is currently closed along the M1 between these junctions, and traffic building – with delays of 25 minutes expected.