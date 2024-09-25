Drivers warned of delays on the M1 after crash on the motorway in Derbyshire

National Highways says the incident, on the M1 northbound s causing delays of around 20 minutes.

One lane is closed and there is queueing traffic due to the accident which involved two lorries and a car on the M1 Northbound from J28 A38 (Alfreton / Mansfield) to J29 A617 (Chesterfield / Mansfield).

There is also congestion on the southbound carriageway as traffic passes the scene, as well as on the A38 approach to the M1.

The incident is not expected to clear, with traffic conditions returning to normal, before 9.15am this morning

Elsewhere, there are reports of heavy traffic due to accident on the A514 Osmaston Road Southbound at A5111 Harvey Road (Spider Island), in Derby this morning.