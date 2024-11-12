Drivers warned of delays as busy Derbyshire road closed due to vehicle fire

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Drivers are warned of disruption in Dove Holes due to a vehicle on fire.

Traffic monitoring website Inrix has reported that Dale Road in Dove Holes is currently closed in both ways.

This is due to a vehicle fire between A6 Hallsteads (Dove Holes) and Batham Gate Road (Peak Dale).

It has been reported that traffic is queueing in the area.

Derbyshire Fire and Rescue and Derbyshire police have been approached for a comment.