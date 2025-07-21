Drivers warned of delays along busy Derbyshire A-road this morning – as incident leads to lane closure and congestion

Motorists are set to face disruption along a busy Derbyshire A-road this morning.

Traffic monitoring site Inrix has reported that a broken down vehicle is leading to disruption along the A38 northbound in Derbyshire.

The incident has taken place between the junction with the A61 Derby Road at Alfreton and junction 28 of the M1.

One lane has been closed along the A38, with drivers being warned to expect slow moving traffic in the area this morning