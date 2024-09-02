Drivers warned of delays along A38 and A61 in Derbyshire after collision at junction of busy A-roads

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Motorists were warned of disruption today amid a crash at the junction of two busy Derbyshire A-roads.

National Highways has reported a collision this afternoon along the A38 northbound at Abbey Hill, close to the junction with the A61 outside Derby.

Drivers were warned to expect delays, with traffic queueing along both routes following the incident.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

National Highways added that normal traffic conditions are expected to return by 4.15pm today.