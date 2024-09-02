Drivers warned of delays along A38 and A61 in Derbyshire after collision at junction of busy A-roads
Motorists were warned of disruption today amid a crash at the junction of two busy Derbyshire A-roads.
National Highways has reported a collision this afternoon along the A38 northbound at Abbey Hill, close to the junction with the A61 outside Derby.
Drivers were warned to expect delays, with traffic queueing along both routes following the incident.
National Highways added that normal traffic conditions are expected to return by 4.15pm today.
