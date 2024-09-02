Drivers warned of delays along A38 and A61 in Derbyshire after collision at junction of busy A-roads

By Tom Hardwick

Trainee reporter

Published 2nd Sep 2024, 14:46 BST
Updated 2nd Sep 2024, 15:30 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Motorists were warned of disruption today amid a crash at the junction of two busy Derbyshire A-roads.

National Highways has reported a collision this afternoon along the A38 northbound at Abbey Hill, close to the junction with the A61 outside Derby.

Drivers were warned to expect delays, with traffic queueing along both routes following the incident.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

READ THIS: Former Derbyshire church could be turned into homes despite dozens of objections over parking and road safety

National Highways added that normal traffic conditions are expected to return by 4.15pm today.

Related topics:DriversDerbyshireA38MotoristsDerbyNational Highways

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.