Drivers warned of delays after vehicle fire on M1 closes lanes on motorway in Derbyshire

Drivers are being warned of delays after a vehicle fire on the M1 has left lanes closed on the motorway in Derbyshire

National Highways is reporting that two lanes of the M1 are currently closed on the M1 southbound between junctions 29 A617 (Chesterfield / Mansfield) and J28 A38 (Alfreton / Mansfield). due to a vehicle fire.

The incident is not expected to clear before mid afternoon.

There are reports of heavy traffic as the clean up work following the fire takes place