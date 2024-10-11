Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Drivers face delays on the M1 this morning, after a crash involving a car has led to the closure of one of the lanes of the motorway in Derbyshire.

National Highways says the incident, on the M1 northbound between junctions J28 A38 (Alfreton / Mansfield) and J29 A617 (Chesterfield / Mansfield) is causing delays.

The incident has also led to congestion to the A38. Normal traffic conditions are not expected to return before 10.30am this morning.

Further south on the M1 there are also long delays and one lane closed due to accident on M1 Southbound at J24 A453 Ashby Road (Nottingham South / East Midlands Airport).

There are currently delays of 20 minutes against expected traffic here,