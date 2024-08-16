Drivers urged to avoid busy A-road near Derbyshire town after police called to scene of serious crash
Drivers are being warned to avoid a busy A-road in Derbyshire after a serious collision this afternoon.
Derbyshire Police are currently at the scene of a serious collision along the A6096 at Dale Abbey, near Ilkeston.
Motorists are being asked to avoid the area and find an alternative route.
This is a developing story and will be updated with any further details.
