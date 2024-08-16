Drivers urged to avoid busy A-road near Derbyshire town after police called to scene of serious crash

By Tom Hardwick

Trainee reporter

Published 16th Aug 2024, 12:55 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now
Drivers are being warned to avoid a busy A-road in Derbyshire after a serious collision this afternoon.

Derbyshire Police are currently at the scene of a serious collision along the A6096 at Dale Abbey, near Ilkeston.

Motorists are being asked to avoid the area and find an alternative route.

READ THIS: Detectives launch fresh appeal over Derbyshire man's murder after two suspects identified

This is a developing story and will be updated with any further details.

Related topics:DriversDerbyshireMotoristsIlkeston

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.