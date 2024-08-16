Drivers urged to avoid busy A-road near Derbyshire town after police called to scene of serious crash

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Drivers are being warned to avoid a busy A-road in Derbyshire after a serious collision this afternoon.

Derbyshire Police are currently at the scene of a serious collision along the A6096 at Dale Abbey, near Ilkeston.

Motorists are being asked to avoid the area and find an alternative route.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This is a developing story and will be updated with any further details.