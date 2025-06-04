Drivers urged to avoid area as Derbyshire fire fighters tackle house blaze

Derbyshire firefighters are tackling a house blaze with drivers being urged to avoid the area.

Firefighters are currently dealing with a house fire on Heanor Road in Heanor, following a 999 call just before 5am.

Heanor Road is closed in both directions between Heanor Gate Road and Kirkley Drive.

There will be no access to Heanor Gate Industrial Park for HGV's.

The road will remain closed for some time and drivers are asked to avoid the area and take alternative routes.

Residents are being advised to keep doors and windows closed if they see or smell smoke.

