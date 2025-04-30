Dramatic photos show wildfire engulfing Peak District moorland – as emergency services warn people to avoid area

These photos, taken by Nicholas Judd, show the impact of the blaze – which has seen fire crews from across Derbyshire called to help tackle the incident.
1. Peak District wildfire
Emergency services are working to tackle a blaze near Derbyshire’s Errwood Reservoir. Photo: Nicholas Judd
2. Significant response from fire service
A Derbyshire Fire & Rescue Service spokesperson said: “10 fire engines from Derbyshire and Cheshire are in attendance, supported by a water carrier and a Unimog.” Photo: Nicholas Judd
3. Smoke plumes
A fire service spokesperson said: “We are receiving a high number of calls regarding a smoke plume which can be seen in the area.” Photo: Nicholas Judd
4. Residents urged to close windows and doors
Residents are advised to keep doors and windows closed if affected by the smoke. Photo: Nicholas Judd
