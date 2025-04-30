Dramatic photos show wildfire engulfing Peak District moorland – as emergency services warn people to avoid area

By Tom Hardwick

Trainee reporter

Published 30th Apr 2025, 16:00 BST
A series of dramatic photos have captured a Peak District wildfire that has seen 10 fire crews deployed to the scene.

Emergency services are currently at the scene of a large wildfire near Errwood Reservoir, in the Goyt Valley area of the Peak District National Park.

These photos, taken by Nicholas Judd, show the impact of the blaze – which has seen fire crews from across Derbyshire called to help tackle the incident.

Emergency services are working to tackle a blaze near Derbyshire’s Errwood Reservoir.

Photo: Nicholas Judd

A Derbyshire Fire & Rescue Service spokesperson said: “10 fire engines from Derbyshire and Cheshire are in attendance, supported by a water carrier and a Unimog.”

Photo: Nicholas Judd

A fire service spokesperson said: “We are receiving a high number of calls regarding a smoke plume which can be seen in the area.”

Photo: Nicholas Judd

Residents are advised to keep doors and windows closed if affected by the smoke.

Photo: Nicholas Judd

