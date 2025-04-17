Dramatic photos show fire crews from across county tackling major blaze at Derbyshire recycling centre

Emergency services were called to reports of a fire at Ilkeston’s Crompton Road recycling centre at 8.23pm on Tuesday, April 15.

Firefighters worked for almost 12 hours to bring the blaze under control, before leaving the site at 7.37am on Wednesday, April 16.

These dramatic photos from the scene of the incident show crews from across the county tackling the blaze.

1 . Major blaze at Ilkeston recycling centre The blaze broke out earlier this week at a recycling centre in Ilkeston. Photo: Derbyshire Fire & Rescue Service - Ilkeston Station Photo Sales

2 . Crews from across county deployed to the scene Derbyshire firefighters from Ilkeston, Long Eaton, Ascot Drive, Notts Road, Heanor, Clay Cross, Melbourne, Alfreton, Belper, Long Eaton, Chesterfield, Crich, and Wirksworth attended. They were assisted by Nottinghamshire and Staffordshire stations, including Eastwood, Stockhill, Ashfield and Edwinstowe and Burton On Trent. Photo: Derbyshire Fire & Rescue Service - Ilkeston Station Photo Sales

3 . Eight fire engines used to tackle blaze Crews worked hard through the night using eight fire engines, an aerial ladder platform and high-volume pumps to extinguish the fire and prevent its spread. Photo: Derbyshire Fire & Rescue Service - Ilkeston Station Photo Sales