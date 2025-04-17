Dramatic photos show fire crews from across county tackling major blaze at Derbyshire recycling centre

By Tom Hardwick

Trainee reporter

Published 17th Apr 2025, 11:23 BST
These dramatic pictures show fire crews that worked for nearly 12 hours to tackle a huge blaze at a recycling centre in a Derbyshire town.

Emergency services were called to reports of a fire at Ilkeston’s Crompton Road recycling centre at 8.23pm on Tuesday, April 15.

Firefighters worked for almost 12 hours to bring the blaze under control, before leaving the site at 7.37am on Wednesday, April 16.

These dramatic photos from the scene of the incident show crews from across the county tackling the blaze.

Derbyshire firefighters from Ilkeston, Long Eaton, Ascot Drive, Notts Road, Heanor, Clay Cross, Melbourne, Alfreton, Belper, Long Eaton, Chesterfield, Crich, and Wirksworth attended. They were assisted by Nottinghamshire and Staffordshire stations, including Eastwood, Stockhill, Ashfield and Edwinstowe and Burton On Trent.

Crews worked hard through the night using eight fire engines, an aerial ladder platform and high-volume pumps to extinguish the fire and prevent its spread.

Derbyshire Fire and Rescue Service (DFRS) determined that the most likely cause of the fire was a discarded battery left in the recycling waste.

