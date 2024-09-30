Dramatic photo shows aftermath of fire at property in Derbyshire town – during which gas leak was detected

By Tom Hardwick

Trainee reporter

Published 30th Sep 2024, 09:31 BST
Firefighters tackled a blaze at a Derbyshire property over the weekend – and were also faced with a gas leak while they worked to prevent the fire spreading.

Shortly before 6.00am on Saturday, September 28, fire crews from Heanor were called to reports of a “significant” shed fire.

A spokesperson for the station said: “Thanks to the quick actions of our crews, we were able to prevent the fire from spreading to the nearby property.

“We were later assisted by teams from Ilkeston Community Fire Station and Ripley Fire Station, allowing us to bring the incident under control swiftly and prevent further escalation.

Fire crews from across the county attended the scene of the blaze. Credit: Heanor Fire Station
Fire crews from across the county attended the scene of the blaze. Credit: Heanor Fire Station

“During the response, a gas leak was detected, which we were unable to isolate at the time. We’d like to extend our gratitude to our colleagues from Cadent Gas and National Grid Customers UK for their prompt response, ensuring the safety of residents in the area.”

