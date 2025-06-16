Dog rescued by firefighters after getting trapped in concrete drain at popular Derbyshire park

By Tom Hardwick
Published 16th Jun 2025, 09:38 BST
A dog that was trapped in a concrete drain pipe at a popular Derbyshire park was rescued after several fire crews were called to the scene.

Shortly after 10.00pm on Thursday, June 12, crews from the Heanor Fire Station were called to reports of a dog that had become trapped inside a concrete drain pipe at Shipley Country Park.

A station spokesperson said: “Crews worked tirelessly to dig down and carefully break into the concrete pipe to reach Dave the dog.

“We're happy to report that Dave was rescued safely and reunited with his owner uninjured, though definitely in need of a warm bath –just like our firefighters.

“A huge thank you to our colleagues from Ilkeston Community Fire Station and Nottingham Road Fire Station for their support and teamwork during this incident. Well done to everyone involved.”

