Disruption to trains from Chesterfield ends after person struck by train this afternoon

Rail passengers aiming to travel from Chesterfield will no longer face disruption this afternoon after a person was hit by a train.

East Midlands Railway (EMR) have confirmed that a person was hit by a train between Langley Mill and Nottingham earlier this afternoon.

The incident was impacting their services between Nottingham - Liverpool (calling at Chesterfield and Alfreton) and Worksop - Nottingham (calling at Creswell and Shirebrook).

Emergency services had been called to the site to manage the incident – but EMR and Northern have now confirmed that all trains can now run again along the route between Langley Mill and Nottingham.