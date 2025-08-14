Disruption to trains from Chesterfield ends after person struck by train this afternoon
Rail passengers aiming to travel from Chesterfield will no longer face disruption this afternoon after a person was hit by a train.
East Midlands Railway (EMR) have confirmed that a person was hit by a train between Langley Mill and Nottingham earlier this afternoon.
The incident was impacting their services between Nottingham - Liverpool (calling at Chesterfield and Alfreton) and Worksop - Nottingham (calling at Creswell and Shirebrook).
Emergency services had been called to the site to manage the incident – but EMR and Northern have now confirmed that all trains can now run again along the route between Langley Mill and Nottingham.