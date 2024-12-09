Derelict nursing home site in Derbyshire set on fire twice in two weeks

Police are appealing for information after a second fire at a site in Ilkeston.

A derelict Hazelwood Nursing Home site at Skeavingtons Lane in Ilkeston was set on fire in the early hours of Friday, December 6.

This was the second fire at this location in just a fortnight and police have now launched an investigation into the cause of the blaze.

Inspector Ladd from lkeston SNT said: "We have opened an investigation around these fires, working closely with partner agencies including Derbyshire Fire and Rescue Service and the council.

"We are actively following a number of enquiries but are keen to hear from people with CCTV that have captured any suspicious activity close to Skeavingtons Lane.

"The fire was discovered by police at 02:30 hours in the morning of 6 December. A patrol strategy is in place and I encourage any concerned residents to speak to any officers in the local area over the coming days."

Anyone with information is urged to contact Derbyshire Constabulary quoting reference number 24*724381 using any of the methods below:

Website – use the online contact form; Facebook – send a private message to the Derbyshire Constabulary Facebook page; X (Twitter) – direct message the contact centre via @DerPolContact or phone – call 101.

You can also anonymously contact the independent charity CrimeStoppers, on 0800 555 111, or by visiting the CrimeStoppers website.