Derbyshire traffic news: Lanes closed on M1 and congestion on A38
National Highways is reporting two lanes of the M1 are closed this morning, with drivers on the A38 also facing delays
A broken down vehicle on the M1 northbound between junctions J24 and J25 has led to the closure of three lanes.
Traffic is expected to return to normal after 9am this morning.
Elsewhere on the roads, there is slow traffic on the A38 Kingsway Northbound before Kingsway Island and Markeaton Island in Derby. Travel time is ten minutes.
