Derbyshire police issue reassurances after bomb squad officers carry out a controlled explosion

Phil Bramley
By Phil Bramley

Editor, Derbyshire Times

Published 22nd Apr 2025, 07:28 BST
Updated 22nd Apr 2025, 07:29 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Derbyshire police have issued reassurances to residents after homes were evacuated and bomb squad officers carried out a controlled explosion.

Police were called to the Elm Avenue area of Sandiacre following reports that an amount of ammunition had been found on Sunday.

A cordon was put in place and a number of homes were evacuated while the item was safely secured on Sunday evening.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The Explosives Ordnance Disposal unit of the Army destroyed the item in a controlled explosion.

Homes were evacuated over the weekendHomes were evacuated over the weekend
Homes were evacuated over the weekend

A police spokesperson said: “People living nearby may have heard a loud bang but we would like to reassure them that there is no reason to be alarmed.

Residents who were asked to temporarily leave their homes have since been allowed to return. We would like to thank them for their patience whilst we dealt with the incident.”

Related topics:DerbyshireResidentsPolicePeople

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1855
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice