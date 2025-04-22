Derbyshire police issue reassurances after bomb squad officers carry out a controlled explosion

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Derbyshire police have issued reassurances to residents after homes were evacuated and bomb squad officers carried out a controlled explosion.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police were called to the Elm Avenue area of Sandiacre following reports that an amount of ammunition had been found on Sunday.

A cordon was put in place and a number of homes were evacuated while the item was safely secured on Sunday evening.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Explosives Ordnance Disposal unit of the Army destroyed the item in a controlled explosion.

Homes were evacuated over the weekend

A police spokesperson said: “People living nearby may have heard a loud bang but we would like to reassure them that there is no reason to be alarmed.

“Residents who were asked to temporarily leave their homes have since been allowed to return. We would like to thank them for their patience whilst we dealt with the incident.”