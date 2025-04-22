Derbyshire police issue reassurances after bomb squad officers carry out a controlled explosion
Police were called to the Elm Avenue area of Sandiacre following reports that an amount of ammunition had been found on Sunday.
A cordon was put in place and a number of homes were evacuated while the item was safely secured on Sunday evening.
The Explosives Ordnance Disposal unit of the Army destroyed the item in a controlled explosion.
A police spokesperson said: “People living nearby may have heard a loud bang but we would like to reassure them that there is no reason to be alarmed.
“Residents who were asked to temporarily leave their homes have since been allowed to return. We would like to thank them for their patience whilst we dealt with the incident.”
