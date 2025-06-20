Derbyshire police growing concerned for the welfare of a 56-year-old missing from home
He is described as 5ft 7ins tall with brown hair that he wears in a ponytail and has a beard.
Darren is believed to be wearing a beige cap, light-coloured jumper and a blue coat.
Anyone who has seen Darren, or has any information on his whereabouts, is asked to contact Derbyshire police using any of the below methods, quoting the reference number 259 of 18 June:
Website – Police have crime reporting tools on their website: use the online contact form
Facebook – send a private message to the Derbyshire Constabulary Facebook page
Phone – call on 101
You can also anonymously contact the independent charity CrimeStoppers, on 0800 555 111, or by visiting the CrimeStoppers website.