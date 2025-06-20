Derbyshire police growing concerned for the welfare of a 56-year-old missing from home

Phil Bramley
By Phil Bramley

Editor, Derbyshire Times

Published 20th Jun 2025, 07:32 BST
Derbyshire police say they are growing concerned for the welfare of a 56-year-old missing from home and are appealing for the public’s help to find him

Darren. has been missing from Normanton in Derby since about 9pm on Tuesday, 17 June.

He is described as 5ft 7ins tall with brown hair that he wears in a ponytail and has a beard.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Darren is believed to be wearing a beige cap, light-coloured jumper and a blue coat.

Darren is believed to be wearing a beige cap, light-coloured jumper and a blue coat.placeholder image
Darren is believed to be wearing a beige cap, light-coloured jumper and a blue coat.

Anyone who has seen Darren, or has any information on his whereabouts, is asked to contact Derbyshire police using any of the below methods, quoting the reference number 259 of 18 June:

Website – Police have crime reporting tools on their website: use the online contact form

Facebook – send a private message to the Derbyshire Constabulary Facebook page

Phone – call on 101

You can also anonymously contact the independent charity CrimeStoppers, on 0800 555 111, or by visiting the CrimeStoppers website.

Related topics:DerbyshirePoliceFacebookDerbyNormantonDerbyshire Constabulary
News you can trust since 1855
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice