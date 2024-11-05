Derbyshire police close road after collision between a car and a pedestrian

Motorists are being ured to avoid the area, as Derbyshire police have closed a road after collision between a car and a pedestrian this morning.

A police statement says: “Willington Road is shut from the junction at Hall Lane down to Repton village and will remain closed for several hours. The collision happened just before 5.10am today.

“The route is typically busy with traffic and motorists are being advised to plan alternative routes. No further information is available at this time.”