Derbyshire police arrest two men after 20-year-old stabbed in chest
Police were called to reports of a fight in Lyncroft Avenue, in Ripley, just before 11.10pm on Friday 18 July.
A man in his 20s was found to have suffered stab wounds to the chest and stomach. He has been taken to hospital but his injuries are not thought to be life-threatening.
A 22-year-old man and a 24-year-old man have been arrested on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm. They remain in police custody.
Officers are keen to hear from anyone who witnessed the incident or has any information. If you can help with the investigation, you can contact the force using any of the below methods, quoting the reference 25*421878:
Website – Police have crime reporting tools on their website: use the online contact form
Facebook – send a private message to the Derbyshire Constabulary Facebook page
Phone – call on 101
You can also anonymously contact the independent charity CrimeStoppers, on 0800 555 111, or by visiting the CrimeStoppers website.