Derbyshire police appeal after man left seriously injured in crash involving motorbike and taxi

Derbyshire police are appealing for witnesses to come forward after a man was left seriously injured in a crash involving a motorbike and a taxi.

Officers were called just after 3:45am on Saturday (12 October) to reports of an incident between a black and red Lexmoto motorcycle and a white Toyota Prius in Ashbourne Road, near the Brick Street junction with Friar Gate, in Derby.

It is believed the motorbike was travelling down Ashbourne Road from the direction of Markeaton into the city, just before the collision.

The motorcyclist, a man in his twenties, was taken to hospital, where he remains, being treated for serious injuries.

Police would like to hear from anyone who witnessed the incident, particularly those with dash cam installed that may have captured the collision or the moments leading up to it.

A road closure was in place following the incident but was removed later that day.

You can contact police, quoting incident reference 25*598972 via:

Website – Police have crime reporting tools on their website: use the online contact form

Facebook – send a private message to the Derbyshire Constabulary Facebook page

Phone – call on 101

You can also anonymously contact the independent charity CrimeStoppers, on 0800 555 111, or by visiting the CrimeStoppers website.