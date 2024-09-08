Derbyshire police and fire service launch investigation as woman and two dogs found dead after fire

Derbyshire police and fire service have launched a joint investigation after a 35-year-old woman and two dogs were found dead following a fire.

Police were called to reports of a fire on Merlin Green in Sinfin, Derby, on Friday 6 September. at 11.10am.

Officers attended the property and a 35-year-old woman and two dogs were found deceased.

A joint investigation with the fire service is now underway, but there are believed to be no suspicious circumstances.