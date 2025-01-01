Derbyshire on flood alert as river levels rise after torrential new year rain

Phil Bramley
By Phil Bramley

Editor, Derbyshire Times

Published 1st Jan 2025, 10:03 GMT
There are flood alerts and flood warnings on a number of rivers across Derbyshire as river levels continue to rise after heavy rain overnight.

In the Peak District there are several flood warnings – meaning flooding is expected – in place. These include the River Goyt at Whaley Bridge and Peakshole Water at Castleton

A flood alert – meaning flooding is possible - is in place for the upper River Rother catchment area in Chesterfield.

The Environment Agency said: “River levels are still rising in response to heavy rainfall over night and early this morning. Flooding remains possible today, (Wednesday). Areas most at risk include River Rother from Chesterfield to Staveley, including the Rivers Hipper, Drone and Whitting.”

Derbyshire is on flood alert this morning with alerts and warnings in place on a number of rivers

A flood alert is also in place on the Lower Derwent, with areas most at risk being low-lying agricultural land and roads including Darley Dale, Cromford, Matlock, Whatstandwell, Belper, Duffield, Milford, Little Eaton, and the B5057 between Darley Bridge and Two Dales Road. Another flood alert is in place for the River Amber around Ambergate, Cromford and Belper

The EA added: “Please plan driving routes to avoid low-lying roads near rivers, which may be flooded and avoid contact with flood water.”

For the latest updates, visit the Government flood warning website,

