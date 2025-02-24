Queen Elizabeth’s Grammar School in Ashbourne implemented lockdown procedures this morning.

Incident happened around 10.25 am today (Monday, February 24) when Derbyshire police received reports of a student behaving aggressively and threatening staff at Queen Elizabeth’s Grammar School in Green Road, Ashbourne.

The school instigated their lockdown procedures and officers attended. A 15-year-old boy was arrested at the school for assaulting a police officer.

A spokesperson for Derbyshire police said: “The school are currently in the process of coming out of their lockdown procedure. There have been no reports of assaults or injuries and no weapon has been seen or recovered. Enquiries into the incident are ongoing.”

Scott Garrity, Headteacher at Queen Elizabeth’s Grammar School, said: “The safety and wellbeing of our students and staff is our utmost priority.

“As a precaution, we put the school into lockdown for 50 minutes following an incident on site on 24th February 2025, which Derbyshire Constabulary attended.

“We would like to reassure parents and carers, and our wider community, that students and staff are safe and no-one has been injured. The incident has been dealt with and the school has come out of lockdown.

“As legal proceedings are now active with an arrest having been made, we will not be commenting in further detail on this incident.

“We would also ask that our community avoid speculating or publishing any information about the incident on any channels to enable the police investigation to take its course.”