Derbyshire flooding live: Latest updates as county on flood alert with school and road closures
Derbyshire flooding: Roads and schools closed as county on flood alert
Chesterfield FC
Any Spireites planning to head to the ticket office or club shop today have been advised that both are closed due to the weather.
A61 and A617 flooding
These photos show the impact of flooding along the A61 and A617 in Chesterfield this morning.
A617 reopens at Glapwell - with slow traffic after earlier accident
According to traffic monitoring site Inrix, the A617 at Glapwell has reopened after an accident earlier this morning. Drivers are still being warned to expect slow traffic along the route, between Bolsover Road at Glapwell and junction 29 of the M1.
Bus services suspended
A Hulleys of Baslow spokesperson said: “Due to adverse weather conditions all services are suspended until further notice. Sorry for any inconvenience caused. Thank you for your patience and understanding.”
Bakewell event cancelled
A Derbyshire Dales District Council spokesperson said: “The continuing poor weather forecast has prompted us to cancel the scheduled Monday Bakewell Market on January 6.
“Conditions in Granby Road and the Market Place are predicted to be challenging and our key concern is the safety of set-up crews, traders and customers.”
Update from Toby Perkins
Toby Perkins, MP for Chesterfield, has been in contact with the Environment Agency regarding potential flooding from the River Rother.
Flooding latest
A total of 40 flood warnings are in place across the county this morning - meaning that the Environment Agency expects flooding to occur in these areas. The parts of Derbyshire currently covered by flood warnings include:
River Rother at central Chesterfield and Tapton.
Pool Brook at Duckmanton.
River Doe Lea at Staveley.
River Erewash at Ilkeston and Langley Mill.
River Amber at Ambergate.
Bottle Brook at Lower Kilburn and Coxbench.
River Meden at Pleasley.
Update for drivers travelling between Chesterfield and Sheffield this morning
Traffic monitoring site Inrix has reported that the A61 Chesterfield Road South is now passable northbound, with snow having been cleared between the B6057 Sheffield Road (Bowshaw Roundabout) and the A6102 Bochum Parkway (Meadowhead Roundabout).
School closures confirmed this morning
A number of schools across the area have closed their doors today amid the inclement weather:
St Mary’s Catholic High School, Newbold.
Netherthorpe School, Staveley.
Tupton Hall School, Old Tupton.
Hope Valley College, Hope.
Shirebrook Academy, Shirebrook.
Further road closures confirmed by county council
A Derbyshire County Council spokesperson said: “Snow and flooding are affecting many roads today. Driving conditions are very difficult. The following roads are closed due to either snow or flooding, and other minor roads may be affected too:
- Birches Lane, South Wingfield
- Dale Hill, A615, Oakerthorpe
- Leathersley Lane, Scropton
- Watery Lane, Scropton
- A619 Baslow, Golden Gates Roundabout to Caver roundabout
- Chatsworth Road, Rowsley
- Inkersall Green Road, Inkersall
- Hornsbridge, A617 Hasland Bypass
- A61 Derby Road (outside McDonald's)
- A57 Snake Pass
- Cat and Fiddle, A537
- A53 Cat and Fiddle
- A6024 Holme Moss
- Birkin Lane, Grassmoor
- Main Street, Rosliston
“Our crews have been out gritting and ploughing during the night and are still working to clear as many routes as possible.
“Take care if you are travelling on the roads this morning and remember never to drive into flood water or through road closure signs - which are there for your safety.
“We'll continue to monitor the weather conditions and we'll do our very best to keep Derbyshire moving. We will update this page when we have more news.”
A617 closed at Glapwell after accident
Traffic monitoring site Inrix is reporting that the A617 is blocked in both directions following an accident - impacting drivers between Bolsover Road at Glapwell and junction 29 of the M1.
A38 Closed
National Highways is reporting that the #A38 in #Derbyshire remains closed northbound between the #A50 (near Findern) and the #A5111 (near Mickleover).
They said: “Derbyshire Police investigations means the road will remain closed throughout the morning.”
Road closured
Derbyshire Couty Council has confirmed a number of road closues
The authority said: “More snow overnight in the north of the county is making driving conditions very difficult this morning
“Although we were able to reopen some roads yesterday evening, we’ve now had to close the following roads:
A54/A537 Cat and Fiddle
A53 Axe Edge
A57 Snake Pass
Closures remain in place on: A6024 Holme Moss
A5004, Long Hill Road, between Buxton and Whaley Bridge Chesterfield Road between the A6 at Rowsley and Beeley Lane
“Elsewhere, the melting snow and heavy rain has caused surface water flooding, including at the A617 in Chesterfield.Take care if you are travelling on the roads this morning and remember never to drive into flood water or through road closure signs which are there for your safety. “
New Bolsover Primary School closed
New Bolsover Primary School is the latest school to close due to the bad weather
A61 impassable
The A61 Chesterfield Road South Northbound impassable from B6057 Sheffield Road (Bowshaw Roundabout) to A6102 Bochum Parkway (Meadowhead roundabout).
There are reports of long tailbacks of traffic
Yellow weather warning
A yellow weather warning for more rain and snow remains is in place for Derbyshire this morning
The Met Office said: “ Outbreaks of rain, heavy at times, overnight and at first on Monday morning. A further 15-25 mm rain in places, combined with some thaw of lying snow, may lead to some flooding and travel disruption in places. A short period of sleet and snow will affect some areas as the rain clears.”
Brookfield Community School closed
Brookfield Community School in Chesterfield is closed today.
The school said staff had taken the decison due to adverse weather conditions affecting travel and site safety.
Horns Bridge Closed
The A617 in Chesterfield is closed both ways due to flooding from M1 J29 (Chesterfield / Mansfield) to A61 (Horns Bridge Roundabout).
