Derbyshire flooding live: Latest updates as county on flood alert with school and road closures

A Derbyshire County Council spokesperson said: “Snow and flooding are affecting many roads today. Driving conditions are very difficult. The following roads are closed due to either snow or flooding, and other minor roads may be affected too:

Birches Lane, South Wingfield

Dale Hill, A615, Oakerthorpe

Leathersley Lane, Scropton

Watery Lane, Scropton

A619 Baslow, Golden Gates Roundabout to Caver roundabout

Chatsworth Road, Rowsley

Inkersall Green Road, Inkersall

Hornsbridge, A617 Hasland Bypass

A61 Derby Road (outside McDonald's)

A57 Snake Pass

Cat and Fiddle, A537

A53 Cat and Fiddle

A6024 Holme Moss

Birkin Lane, Grassmoor

Main Street, Rosliston

“Our crews have been out gritting and ploughing during the night and are still working to clear as many routes as possible.

“Take care if you are travelling on the roads this morning and remember never to drive into flood water or through road closure signs - which are there for your safety.